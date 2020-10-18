Nashville Zoo welcomes new giraffe from San Diego, meet Tazama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo welcomed a new face on Sunday morning.

Jim Bartoo, Marketing and Public Relations Director, told News 2 3-year-old Tazama comes to Nashville from the San Diego Wildlife Park.

In these photos, she met Nasha, the other female. Tazama is on the right.

Tazama, Nashville Zoo

Tazama meets Nasha at Nashville Zoo

Tazama meets Nasha at Nashville Zoo

Bartoo said she will be in quarantine for 30 days.

