Nashville Zoo welcomes new giraffe from San Diego, meet Tazama

National

by: Alex Corradetti

Posted: / Updated:

Tazama, Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo welcomed a new face on Sunday morning.

Jim Bartoo, Marketing and Public Relations Director, told News 2 3-year-old Tazama comes to Nashville from the San Diego Wildlife Park.

In these photos, she met Nasha, the other female. Tazama is on the right.

  • Tazama, Nashville Zoo
  • Tazama meets Nasha at Nashville Zoo
  • Tazama meets Nasha at Nashville Zoo

Bartoo said she will be in quarantine for 30 days.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories