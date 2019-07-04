Nashville police officer killed while on duty

NASHVILLE (CNN) — Nashville police are investigating the scene where one of their fellow officers was killed early Thursday morning.

28-year-old officer John Anderson was on his way to assist with a call involving a pedestrian walking on the side of a highway when a 17-year-old driver struck his car.

It happened at 3:05 a.m. just off Interstate 24.

The driver that hit him was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

She’s in police custody and has been charged with vehicular homicide.

That driver’s 18-year-old passenger is in critical condition.

Anderson was a four-year veteran of Nashville’s police force.