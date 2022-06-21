TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mystery solved: The bunker-like area found in a state game area in Michigan was built by teenagers, officials say.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that after Nexstar’s WOOD-TV aired a report on the bunker in the Rogue River State Game Area Monday, a mother called the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

She said her 15-year-old son and his friend built the bunker for fun.

Located about a mile hike into the state game area northeast of Kent City and about 50 yards off a narrow trail, the bunker is about 15 by 15 feet and almost 3 feet deep.

On Monday, about 70 sandbags were stacked around the perimeter and several more were sitting in the corner. There were some freshly cut down trees nearby.

A bunker-like area found in the Rogue River State Game area. (Courtesy: WOOD)

A bunker-like area found in the Rogue River State Game area. (Courtesy: WOOD)

A bunker-like area found in the Rogue River State Game area. (Courtesy: WOOD)

Cutting down trees, digging large holes and leaving sandbags on state land is illegal, the DNR said. A conservation officer will meet with the boys and make them fill the hole and restore the area.

No charges are expected, the DNR said.