MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A man who loved hitting the open road with his motorcycle-riding dog Snoopy was killed in a crash Sunday in Tennessee, but friends say the dog walked away with barely a scratch.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Beard, 55, collided with a car in Cordova. He later died at the hospital.

Carol Neeley said when she found out what had happened to Beard, she began searching for his dog. She found Snoopy hiding in a neighbor’s yard not far from the crash site.

“I was afraid he was hurt,” said Neeley. “As soon as I called him, he came.

“He had some road rash on his back left leg, but I took him to the vet yesterday, and he got through a check-up, and everything is fine, amazingly.”

Vince Beard and Snoopy pictured on Beard’s motorcycle. (Photo courtesy: Carol Neeley)

Neeley said Beard started out as her contractor but became a close friend. She said she and her husband helped Beard get through lung cancer, and now they plan to take care of Snoopy.

“He’s very smart. Vince taught him a lot of tricks,” said Neeley. “He got him to ride a motorcycle. How many dogs will do that?”

(Photo courtesy: Carol Neeley)

Neeley said Vince had been riding with his 20-pound dog for about three years. She said not everyone approved of it, but Beard liked the attention, and it turned lots of heads.

“All these people would stop and take pictures of Snoopy riding the bike,” Neeley said.

Neeley said every time Snoopy sees a motorcycle rider, he thinks it’s Beard.

“Vince was madly in love with Snoopy, and Snoopy is obviously madly in love with him and looking for him.”

The sheriff’s department said the cause of the crash that took Beard’s life is still under investigation.