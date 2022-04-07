HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On April 6, Hannah Neal should’ve been hosting a second birthday party for her son Jaxxon Tucker. Instead, she is remembering the good times.

“He was always happy, it didn’t matter, he was always happy,” Neal said as she showed a picture of Jaxxon on her phone.

Jaxxon died on July 13, 2021. Neal said her son’s death certificate says there was an “acute amount of fentanyl” in his system.

“They called me and told me that [there] was fentanyl in his bloodstream,” Neal explained.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a relative was taking care of Jaxxon when he was found unresponsive on July 10, 2021. His grandmother, Jammie Parker, was later charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

Jammie Parker. (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

An arrest warrant for Parker lists her as “being in possession of fentanyl while a child was in the bedroom with the substance.” She has since bonded out of jail.

Neal says CPR was done on Jaxxon, but he later died at the hospital after being taken off of life support.

As of April 2022, online court records show that no trial date has been set, and no upcoming court dates are listed. The most recent movement in the case is a request filed by Parker’s attorney, requesting a speedy trial. That request was filed on March 1, 2022.

A trial can’t come fast enough for Jaxxon’s mother, Hannah Neal. She said she can’t see the full autopsy report until the trial.

“I got his death certificate, they did call me about his autopsy, but I can’t get his autopsy [results] until we go to trial,” Neal stated.

Neal said she’s “kind of tired of waiting.”

“I’d rather it not be a year or two years, you know,” Neal stated. “I was told when this all happened it could be three years…and I just feel like something should be done sooner.”

She says she understands the justice system works and how many cases are ahead of hers. Still, “it’s been nine months…and I just want justice for my little boy.”

On the anniversary of Jaxxon’s death, Neal said she plans to visit his grave.

“Today we’re gonna go out there and decorate it for his birthday,” she concluded. “We’re going to go out to eat, and I bought him a cake, and we’re going to set off lanterns and write notes to him.”