Mother of seven found dead in empty lot in South Juarez

Investigators at the scene where the body of a woman from El Paso was found in Juarez | Photo KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso mother of seven has been identified as the latest victim of violence across the border in Juarez.

According to Juarez law enforcement officials, the body of 27-year-old Judith Peña Lara was found Wednesday in an empty lot in the south part of the city.

Family members were called to the crime scene, where Peña Lara was positively identified by her mother. According to her family members, she was the mother of sever children.

The special unit that handles Crimes Against Women in Juarez add that Peña Lara was “severely beaten until dead.”

