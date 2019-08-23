Mother accused of killing adult children then herself

by: Dee Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF) – Cobb County, Georgia police say a welfare check call resulted in the discovery of three bodies inside a townhome on Wednesday night.

According to Investigators, evidence at the scene indicated that 20-year-old Erin Edwards and her brother 24-year-old Christopher Edwards died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say their mother 58-year-old Marsha Edwards was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Reports show Marsha Edwards is the ex-wife of a noted Atlanta physician who also serves as the chairman of the board of commissioners for the Atlanta Housing Authority.

Social media accounts reveal Erin Edwards was a student at Boston University.

Christopher Edwards worked as a digital content manager for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment.

An incident report from the Cobb County police department shows that the investigation into these deaths is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

