Mother accused of killing adult children then herself

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF) – Cobb County, Georgia police say a welfare check call resulted in the discovery of three bodies inside a townhome on Wednesday night.

According to Investigators, evidence at the scene indicated that 20-year-old Erin Edwards and her brother 24-year-old Christopher Edwards died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say their mother 58-year-old Marsha Edwards was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Reports show Marsha Edwards is the ex-wife of a noted Atlanta physician who also serves as the chairman of the board of commissioners for the Atlanta Housing Authority.

Social media accounts reveal Erin Edwards was a student at Boston University.

Christopher Edwards worked as a digital content manager for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment.

An incident report from the Cobb County police department shows that the investigation into these deaths is ongoing.