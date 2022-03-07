(STACKER) – Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and are a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
1 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#50. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,585
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 336 (#169 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772
2 / 50Canva
#49. Douglas
Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,590
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#557 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047
3 / 50Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#48. Roger
Roger is a name of German origin meaning “famous spearman”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,615
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51 (#638 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,449
4 / 50Fotonium // Shutterstock
#47. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,754
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#657 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936
5 / 50Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#46. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,757
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,297 (#35 most common name, -26.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161
6 / 50yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#45. Keith
Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,846
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#369 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619
7 / 50Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#44. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,881
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 435 (#126 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262
8 / 50Canva
#43. Danny
Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,893
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 109 (#403 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,698
9 / 50Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#42. Barry
Barry is a name of Irish origin meaning “fair-haired”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,939
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1321 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #79
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,206
10 / 50Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#41. Edward
Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,009
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 310 (#183 (tie) most common name, -84.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022
11 / 50Mallmo // Shutterstock
#40. Randy
Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,027
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#494 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889
12 / 50Canva
#39. Ricky
Ricky is a name of German origin meaning “powerful leader”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,055
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#539 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 66,342
13 / 50Negative Space
#38. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,078
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 300 (#190 (tie) most common name, -85.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277
14 / 50Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#37. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,153
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 514 (#104 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514
15 / 50Canva
#36. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,157
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 291 (#194 (tie) most common name, -86.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285
16 / 50wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#35. Phillip
Phillip is a name of Greek origin meaning “fond of horses”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,172
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 208 (#255 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 50,364
17 / 50Flashon // Shutterstock
#34. Rodney
Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,200
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#390 most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173
18 / 50Canva
#33. Tony
Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,259
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#426 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,539
19 / 50Canva
#32. Billy
Billy is a name of English origin meaning “resolute protection”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,267
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#474 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 48,334
20 / 50Canva
#31. George
George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,329
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 379 (#147 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063
21 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#30. Bobby
Bobby is a name of German origin meaning “bright fame”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,409
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#536 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #80
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,257
22 / 50Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#29. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,535
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 255 (#217 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587
23 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#28. Jimmy
Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning “supplanter”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,599
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 109 (#403 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #77
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,234
24 / 50My Good Images // Shutterstock
#27. Johnny
Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,750
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#287 (tie) most common name, -93.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,677
25 / 50FamVeld // Shutterstock
#26. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,840
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133 (#349 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192
26 / 50Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#25. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,890
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#440 most common name, -96.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046
27 / 50Canva
#24. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,967
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 98 (#445 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594
28 / 50Irisska // Shutterstock
#23. Jeffery
Jeffery is a name of German origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,102
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#336 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 79,520
29 / 50Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#22. Jerry
Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,139
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141 (#335 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566
30 / 50Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#21. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,292
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#358 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669
31 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#20. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,416
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 370 (#149 (tie) most common name, -89.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739
32 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#19. Willie
Willie is a name of English origin meaning “resolute”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,556
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139 (#338 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #92
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 39,575
33 / 50Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#18. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,661
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,522 (#19 most common name, -58.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162
34 / 50Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#17. Terry
Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,779
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#351 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440
35 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#16. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,878
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,776 (#12 most common name, -54.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285
36 / 50Canva
#15. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,229
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#274 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105
37 / 50Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#14. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,235
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,316 (#33 most common name, -68.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231
38 / 50Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#13. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,255
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 957 (#60 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192
39 / 50Canva
#12. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,374
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#257 (tie) most common name, -95.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574
40 / 50burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#11. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,514
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 413 (#134 most common name, -90.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010
41 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#10. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,102
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 218 (#247 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513
42 / 50morrowlight // Shutterstock
#9. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,489
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 415 (#131 most common name, -92.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552
43 / 50rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#8. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,772
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 645 (#90 most common name, -88.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888
44 / 50pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#7. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,567
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,465 (#23 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488
45 / 50Canva
#6. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,071
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,265 (#41 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975
46 / 50Canva
#5. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,358
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,239 (#1 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610
47 / 50Canva
#4. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,200
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,602 (#18 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169
48 / 50Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#3. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,872
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,986 (#3 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653
49 / 50Canva
#2. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,930
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,969 (#9 most common name, -83.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402
50 / 50FamVeld // Shutterstock
#1. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,152
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,195 (#2 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986