More than diapers: Daycare finds gun in baby’s backpack

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) – A father could face charges after leaving behind a loaded gun at a daycare facility in Peabody.

Officials say police were called to Little Sprouts Friday morning after a staff member discovered the gun in a baby’s backpack.

Police said the firearm was loaded and the safety lock was on. It belonged to a father who had dropped his child off at the facility earlier in the morning.

Investigators say the man, who was not identified, had a license for the gun but could face charges in connection with the incident.

The state Department of Children and Families was also notified about the incident.

