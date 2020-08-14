More than 4,000 Walmart stores will expand hours to 10 p.m.

(WKRG) — Many Walmart stores are expanding its hours to 10 p.m., allowing people more time to shop as needed.

We’re expanding many Walmart store closing times from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Expanding our hours of operations provides customers with greater options to shop food, medicine and supplies. https://t.co/n5Dmzp7Kh7 pic.twitter.com/0qLBiey4Ax — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) August 14, 2020

The hours were initially shortened due to COVID-19. Now, more than 4,000 stores are moving the closing time.

As we continue reopening our operations, the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities will guide our decisions. By August 17, more than 4,000 of our 4,700 Walmart stores will expand their closing time from 8:30 pm to 10 pm, providing customers with more options to shop for the food, medicine and supplies they need. We’ll continue assessing our remaining stores to determine the right time to expand their closing hours. With this change, we will continue the health and safety measures currently in place, such as social distancing, health screenings, plastic barriers at the registers and masks. Walmart Inc.

