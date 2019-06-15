Mom says flour found in baby formula

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Ashley Frydrych still can’t believe it happened.

The new mom was horrified recently after she prepared a bottle for her infant son, and the liquid she thought was formula – wasn’t.

Instead, Ashley says, it was something else, something that made her little guy, Jack, sick.

“It’s a child’s formula. It’s their lifeline, so why would you tamper with that,” Ashley told 8 on your Side.

The Tampa mother says she purchased a can of Enfamil on June 1 from the Publix at Britton Plaza. Then, shortly after feeding her four-month-old son that day, her husband noticed something strange about the bottle.

He explained how the formula began to separate, so he tasted it.

He immediately knew what it was, he told us.

He says it was flour.

Ashley told us, “The real worry for me, what if it was worse? What if it was a cleaner? What if it was an allergic reaction?”

Ashley says she notified the Britton Plaza Publix in South Tampa immediately, and the store took action quickly to get to the bottom of it. “They were launching their own investigation. They were very concerned, so I was very happy with the fact that they did take my concerns to heart,” Ashley told 8 on your Side.

This new mom has a message for the person who did this.

“They have a child’s life in their hands. They have an innocent life. This child is relying on me and my husband for survival,”

Ashley says she notified Publix immediately, and the store took action quickly to get to the bottom of it.

“They were launching their own investigation. They were very concerned, so I was very happy with the fact that they did take my concerns to heart,” Ashley said.

Publix released this statement to 8 On Your Side, saying that “food safety is our top priority. The incident was reported to the FDA for investigation. We checked the other lot and date codes for the remaining product, and they were all formula.”

Ashley says she is not taking any chances when it comes to Jack and his health.

“Now, we’re more alert when we buy stuff for him, we’re going to have to examine it full-on,” Ashley told 8 On Your Side. “I just can’t imagine tampering with a baby product.”