Mom says baby was unresponsive, died after daycare

CLEVELAND (CNN) — Police are investigating after an Ohio mother told them that she picked up her 2-month-old daughter from daycare Tuesday and the baby was unresponsive and cold to the touch.

The infant was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“I’m still feeling like i just want to wake up and this will be a dream,” said mother Taylor Bush.

Bush doesn’t know how she will cope with losing her baby girl.

“I have three boys and I finally got my daughter, “ Bush said. “I honestly thought I couldn’t have a girl, and I’m just broken. I’m broken.”

Bush says she dropped off her four children including two-month-old Di’Yanni… at Nana’s Daycare in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

When she picked up her up that afternoon, Bush says she immediately noticed her baby girl wasn’t breathing.

Frantic, she dialed 911.

“They could not find a pulse for my daughter at all,” Bush said. “I begged them, I begged the hospital to keep working on her. Because they already pronounced her dead. I begged them to keep working on my baby.”

Bush says she trusted the day care. After all, she, Di’Yanni and her three sons live upstairs from the Giddings Road business.

“I ask God, ‘why?’ and I know I shouldn’t question him, but I honestly can’t help myself,” Bush said.

Especially since Di’Yanni had already struggled to survive. She was born March 28, more than two months early.

“My daughter was feisty,” Bush said. “She was the prettiest, the beautiful, she was perfect to me. And i know people aren’t perfect, but she was perfect. She was perfect.”

An autopsy has been as conducted and two county investigations are currently underway.

