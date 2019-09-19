Mom reports son for plotting school attack

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. (KEPR/CNN) – A 17-year-old boy is behind bars in Walla Walla County, Washington after police say his mom found a journal with threats against her and his school.

“It’s very detailed the way he wrote it … obviously there are times and a date was established of 4/20 2020,” said Officer Dylan Schmick with College Place Police.

The date is the anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

“We have to treat everything like it is the worst-case scenario,” said Officer Schmick.

The boy’s mom called police after she read threats in the journal about her and her boyfriend.

When police read through the boy’s manifesto, they found graphic details and plans they say are too disturbing to share.

“Firearms– specific firearms he wanted to use. And a mention of explosives he wanted to use and location,” said Officer Schmick.

They didn’t find any firearms or explosives, but they found other evidence in his bedroom.

“Books giving information on how to develop things,” said Officer Schmick.

Police and school district leaders agree the mom’s phone call could have saved lives.

“It’s one of the hardest things I can imagine for a parent to have to do is report their child like this.”

The superintendent of College Place Public Schools says school shootings are preventable.

“The simple philosophy is see something say something,” said Jim Fry, Superintendent of College Place Public Schools.

College Place High School will have extra police and mental health professionals for students and staff.

“It’s a safe place today … it will be a safe place tomorrow … it is unfortunate that this situation happened here,” said Fry.

Police say the time to start asking questions is now.

“How many times have we heard about incidents and then after the fact we start to learn these things?” said Officer Schmick.

Police are still investigating.

The teen has been booked into the juvenile justice center on charges of felony harassment and threats to bomb or injure property.