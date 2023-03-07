MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is in custody after she allegedly assaulted police so that her son could make a getaway and avoid going to jail.

According to reports, an officer tried to place a suspect in custody for Violation of Probation and Theft of Property of $10,000 to $60,000. During the process of arresting him, his mother, Xavieria Crawford, stepped in to shield him from the officer.

The suspect tried to flee from police, and the officer continued trying to detain him. Crawford then began swinging her arms at the officer in an attempt to punch him, MPD says.

As the officer transferred his attention to her, she yelled out to her son, telling him to run and go. Her son fled the scene, court documents show.

Reports did not indicate whether or not the suspect was found and detained.

Xavieria Crawford was taken into custody and charged with Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Official Detention and Accessory After the Fact.