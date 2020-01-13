Missouri woman charged with killing her infant twins

National

by: Natasha Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (WJW) — A Missouri woman who claimed she gave birth to stillborn twins has been charged with killing her children.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office told KY3 that the 25-year-old mother gave birth to twins, a boy and girl, and then covered their mouths and noses with a towel.  She reported their birth on Wednesday.

Officials say both babies were carried to full term and neither was stillborn.

The mother has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and child abuse.

She is currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories