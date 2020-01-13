Missouri woman charged with killing her infant twins

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (WJW) — A Missouri woman who claimed she gave birth to stillborn twins has been charged with killing her children.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office told KY3 that the 25-year-old mother gave birth to twins, a boy and girl, and then covered their mouths and noses with a towel. She reported their birth on Wednesday.

Officials say both babies were carried to full term and neither was stillborn.

The mother has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and child abuse.

She is currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

