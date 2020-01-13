ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (WJW) — A Missouri woman who claimed she gave birth to stillborn twins has been charged with killing her children.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office told KY3 that the 25-year-old mother gave birth to twins, a boy and girl, and then covered their mouths and noses with a towel. She reported their birth on Wednesday.
Officials say both babies were carried to full term and neither was stillborn.
The mother has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and child abuse.
She is currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.
LATEST STORIES
- Missouri woman charged with killing her infant twins
- Stage is set: Chiefs, Titans to battle for AFC Championship
- Sydney Opera House illuminates sails in moving tribute to firefighters
- Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game
- Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs