JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An appeal has been filed in the Mississippi Supreme Court regarding the case Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Thomas E. Dobbs.

The challenge by the Jackson Women’s Health Organization comes after Judge Debbra K. Halford denied the clinic’s request for preliminary injunctive relief and refused to block a separate law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

On July 5, Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed both a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief and a petition for a restraining order against the Dobbs case and other state and local officials.

The clinic believes the Mississippi Constitution protects the right to abortion and relies on the decision of the Mississippi Supreme Court in support of their position. They also want ultimate relief from the trigger ban, which has officially taken effect, and relief from a six week ban.

“Absent relief, Mississippians will continue to be denied their rights under the Mississippi Constitution to privacy and bodily autonomy, as they are compelled by the State to endure the risks of pregnancy and bear children against their will,” clinic attorney Rob McDuff wrote.

A Mississippi law that took effect Thursday bans most abortions, and the clinic performed its last procedures Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear when the conservative state Supreme Court would consider the appeal.

Diane Derzis, owner of the Mississippi clinic, told The Associated Press that she will have staff available to reopen the facility if the state Supreme Court allows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.