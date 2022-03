SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Police is searching for 17-year-old Katelyn Marie Stark. Stark is described as a White female, standing five feet and seven inches, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. She also has blue eyes and medium length brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stark, please contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.