Missing Georgia college student’s body recovered

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (WRBL) – Late Tuesday afternoon Fort Valley News source WMAZ reported law enforcement officials recovered the body of missing Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

The heartbreaking update is being attributed to GBI Special Agent JT Ricketson who says Gunn’s body was recovered in Crawford County near the Peach-Crawford county line.



The news is devastating for familes and friends of the Gunn family who still live in east Alabama. The 23-year old was born and raised in Camp Hill Alabama and attended schools in Dadeville.



Gunn was last seen Valentine’s Day morning – her vehicle was recovered over the weekend near her Fort Valley apartment.



News 3 will update you on this story – as we can.

LATEST STORIES