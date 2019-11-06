Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl Wednesday.
Law enforcement officials are searching for Taylor Williams, a 3-foot-tall, 50 pound 5-year-old girl last seen on Ivy Street in Jacksonville.
Taylor was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas.
If you see Taylor or may know where she is, you’re urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.
