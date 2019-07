OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CNN) — A boater is alive after he says he was adrift at sea for two days.

Witnesses spotted him Tuesday morning at Island Beach State Park.

The man’s sailboat came close to the shore, and the man was inside, too.

Parts of the boat were covered in duct tape or decaying.

Police say that the man was nearly incoherent and did not have any identification.

Witnesses say the man looked disheveled. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.