Missing 4-year-old autistic boy found dead in nearby pool

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County deputies say 4-year-old Hunter Williamson was found dead after wandering away from his home in Lake Placid.

Deputies say Williamson fell into a pool of a nearby home.

The boy was reported missing at 1:19 p.m. Deputies arrived to the scene 11 minutes after the call and began searching for Williamson.

Deputies say Williamson was wearing a Safety Net bracelet and deputies were able to close in on his location using a radio tracking system. At 2:27 p.m., a drone spotted him behind a home on Heal Avenue, two streets away from where he went missing.

Deputies immediately began life-saving measures and had an ambulance take the boy to a local hospital, but he was unable to be revived.

No other information has been released at this time.

