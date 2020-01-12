ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 3-year-old boy was found by an officer in a pond a block away from his home and was pronounced dead in the hospital shortly after.
The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a home at Lakewood Estates around 11:40 a.m. Sunday for the missing boy.
An officer found him in a pond on Alcazar Way South, about a block and a half away from his home.
The child was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
LATEST STORIES
- Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found in pond, dies in hospital
- Florida man accused of stealing golf balls, beating elderly golfer
- Water main break affecting traffic in Daphne
- Pickens County tornado was likely EF2, NWS reports
- California Highway Patrol says girl signaling for help turned out to be hoax