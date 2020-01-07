Minnesota officer in critical condition after being shot in the head

WASECA, Minn. (CNN) — A Minnesota law enforcement officer is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday night in Waseca.

Investigators say the police officer was ambushed while investigating a suspicious person in someone’s backyard.

The wounded officer has been identified as Arik Matson. Authorities categorize his condition as critical but stable.

“Officer Matson was shot in the head and he has grave injuries. He’s being treated for those at this time, and I continue to ask that you keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Drew Evens with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Three other police officers were with Matson at the time, and they responded quickly.

The suspect, Tyler Janovsky of Freeborn, Minn., was hurt in a shoot-out that followed the incident.

Charges have not been filed yet in the incident but the suspect already had an active warrant for his arrest.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is continuing its investigation.

LATEST STORIES