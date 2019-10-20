1  of  2
Minnesota authorities searching for ‘habitual runaway’ emu

by: Associated Press

FOLEY, Minn. (AP) – Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for a missing emu described as a “habitual runaway.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the big bird went missing from the Foley area on Saturday. Foley is about 70 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Emus are the second-largest living birds in the world by height behind the ostrich. Animal experts say the flightless native Australian birds can sprint at up to 30 mph.

The sheriff’s office says there were two emus and a dog that also wandered away, but one of the emus and the dog were located.

