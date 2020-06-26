Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

FILE – in this June 1, 2020 file photo, an emotional Terrence Floyd, second from right, is comforted as he sits at the spot at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, Minn., where his brother George Floyd, encountered police and died while in their custody. The Minneapolis City Council is voting Friday, June 26, 2020, on a proposal to do away with the city’s police department and create a new community safety and violence prevention department. While the majority of City Council members have said they would support dismantling the police department after the death of George Floyd, the ultimate decision to amend the city charter would go before voters in November. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minneapolis City Council is taking steps that might someday do away with the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The council votes Friday on a proposal to amend the city charter to replace the current department with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that would prioritize a “holistic” and “public-health oriented” approach. Several more bureaucratic obstacles would remain for the proposal to make it onto the November ballot, where Minneapolis residents would have the final say. And Friday’s vote comes as a spate of recent shootings in the Minneapolis area has heightened concern from many residents about talk of eliminating police.

