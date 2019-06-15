Mini cow with just 2 legs gets set of wheels

MARENGO, Iowa ( WQAD/CNN) — A mini cow in Iowa without its back legs is now on the move after getting a new set of wheels.

The 1-year-old miniature zebu was born with deformed back legs.

Her original owners tried getting her help, but after the vet said there was nothing they could do surgically, they were told it would be best to put Angel down.

But then Jered Camp with Iowa Farm Sanctuary came along.

“Everything about her is perfect,” Camp said.

For his rescued baby, he had a plan, a second chance at life with a second set of legs.

With Camp close by, Angel is ready to conquer every bump that tries to get in her way, and she’s not doing it alone.

Angel and Camp’s home is made up of 60 misfit animals.

“This is Iowa Farm Sanctuary,” Camp said. “We rescue farm animals here in the Midwest. These animals are victims to semi accidents, neglect situations just like companion animals are and were are here to provide them safety and shelter like companion animals.”

A family that’s now two legs and two wheels larger.

“Everybody goes through struggles,” Camp said. “Everyone has those obstacles in their life that they have to get over.”

Camp says he hopes others can draw inspiration from Angel’s story.