Michigan man brought back to life after being dead for 20 minutes

(WDIV) – A Michigan man who was brought back to life after being dead for 20 minutes went back to visit the people who saved him Monday.

20-year-old Michael Pruitt was carrying a metal ladder when it touched a live electrical wire at a job site.

His heart stopped beating, and he was kept alive by CPR before he was rushed to a hospital. Pruitt’s heart was restarted after a couple of shocks with a defibrillator.

One of the doctors who treated him described the moments his heart started beating again.

“All of a sudden he’s just, you know, pulling in his tubes and, you know, we saw all his limbs moving, which was really a good sign for us,” Dr. Angel Chudler, with Beaumont Hospital.

“My mom’s asked me if I have superpowers and I flicked her off. And then she said that’s how she knew that I was OK and I guess she started crying because he’s like that’s my baby, he’s still in there,” Pruitt said.

Doctors say Pruitt didn’t lose any brain function.

His main injuries are on his big toes — they were burned internally as the high-voltage electricity exited his body.