Michigan hotel offering free room to women seeking abortions

YALE, Mich (WLNS/AP) – A Michigan hotel manager is offering free lodging to women who come from states that have passed tough abortion restrictions to have the procedure.

A statement posted on The Yale Hotel Facebook Page late last month says in part “We cannot do anything about the way you are being treated in your home-state. But, if you can make it to Michigan, we will support you with several nights lodging, and transportation to and from your appointment.”

Several conservative states such as Alabama and Missouri have passed restrictions taking aim at the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion across the United States.

Michigan currently has less restrictive abortion laws.

About 3% of abortions in Michigan were performed for out-of-state women in 2017, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Earlier this year, Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature passed tighter abortion restrictions. Lawmakers voted along party lines to ban a second-trimester abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation. The law includes criminal sentences of two years in prison for doctors who perform the procedures.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has pledged to veto the legislation. However, Right to Life of Michigan has said it will initiate a ballot proposal to circumvent a gubernatorial veto and outlaw the procedure.