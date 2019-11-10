Mercury transit to happen Monday

(CNN/WJHL) – Skygazers, Monday is the day to watch Mercury glide across the sun.

The rare event is called a transit. It only happens about 13 times per century and the next one isn’t set to happen again until 2032, so you’d better not miss out this time around!

On Monday, Mercury will look like a tiny black dot on the sun starting at around 6:35 a.m.

Its full path across the sun will take five-and-half hours. Because mercury is so small, people will need binoculars or a telescope to see it, but make sure you don’t look directly at the sun. You can damage your eyes.

If you still have your solar glasses from the solar eclipse of 2017, then use them to see if you can spy Mercury’s tiny disk against the sun. Otherwise, it is unsafe to view the sun without proper eye protection.

You can also check out images and videos close to real-time on NASA’s website.