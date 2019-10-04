Men should stop drinking 6 months before conception, study says

(CNN Newsource) — If you want to have a healthy baby, put down the bottle. A new study in the “European Journal of Preventative Cardiology” shows a link between drinking alcohol before conception and babies born with heart disease.

Researchers found the correlation in both parents, but it’s much stronger in fathers. Men who drank during the three month period before conception were 44 percent more likely to have babies born with congenital heart disease. For dad-to-be who consumed more than five drinks per session, that rate shot up to 52 percent.

Women who drank before conception saw a 16 percent risk increase.

Researchers say men should stop drinking six months before fertilization and women should go on the wagon a full year before.