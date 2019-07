WAIKIKI, Hawaii (CNN) — Mourners gathered Saturday to say goodbye to famed bounty hunter Beth Chapman.

A memorial service was held in Waikiki, Hawaii.

Family and friends said a prayer, then tossed flowers into the ocean in memory of the reality TV star.

A second memorial service will be held in Colorado, where Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman also had a home.

Beth Chapman died Wednesday after battling cancer.

She was 51.