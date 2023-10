MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Antibiotic misuse has become a big issue in the United States.

Not every illness responds to antibiotics and taking them when they aren’t called for can ultimately lead to life-threatening consequences.

Every year, about 2 million Americans develop infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and 23,000 people die because of these infections.

USA Health Pharmacy Director Dr. Rachel Weaver Lee talked discussed antibiotic misuse on WKRG News 5 at 5 on Wednesday.