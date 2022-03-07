MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend we will ‘spring’ forward into Daylight Saving Time. Some people have a hard time adjusting to the change but there are some things you can do that will help.

Doctor William Broughton is a Sleep Specialist with USA Health Dr. Broughton joined us live to discuss how people can still get a good night’s sleep. Some questions we asked him were:

Why is the shifting of an hour such a big deal?

Why do people have such a hard time dealing with the time change?

What can we do to prepare, this week, for the big change?

What’s your advice about using melatonin or other sleep aids?

Watch the video above to hear what Dr. Broughton has to say.