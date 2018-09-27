McDonald’s Removes artificial ingredients from menu

FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown with fresh beef in Atlanta. McDonald’s Corp. reports earnings Monday, April 30. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

McDonald’s is removing artificial ingredients from its menu, and even the Big Mac is getting a makeover.

The fast-food company announced the changes to seven of its classic burgers Wednesday. The burgers will noi longer include artificial preservatives, flavors, or coloring. The changes affect every part of the sandwich, including the bun, cheese, and sauce.

McDonald’s continues to try to attract more health-conscious consumers. In 2016, the restaurant chain eliminated artificial preservatives from its McNuggets, and ditched high-fructose corn syrup in its buns. Earlier this year, the company replaced frozen beef with fresh beef in its quarter pounders, and it changed up its Happy Meal offerings.

