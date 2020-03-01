McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins on Monday

Top Stories

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free Egg McMuffins Monday, the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu.

McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

The sandwiches have been around since 1971, so the chain says it’s celebrating 50 years a year early.

Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10:30 in the morning Monday. You’ll need the McDonald’s app to do so.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories