(NewsNation) — Hours before President Joe Biden’s planned prime-time speech about what he called a “battle for the soul of the nation,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a message of his own seeking to keep Americans’ focus on record-high inflation and rising crime ahead of the midterm elections.

Speaking at a machine factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, McCarthy took aim at Biden’s and Democrats’ legislative agenda, which he said has resulted in “pain and suffering at home” and “humiliation abroad.”

“In the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, laws and most sacred values,” McCarthy said. “He has launched an assault on our democracy.”

Biden, during his speech in Philadelphia, will try to draw a contrast between Republicans and Democrats, framing his party as defending fundamental American democracy and freedoms, while his opponents threaten that very democracy.

With the primary election season now largely over, Democrats and Republicans will spend the next two months delivering the dual messages to voters in a fight for control of Congress. While Republicans maintained a healthy lead in polling averages earlier this year, Democrats have gained ground since June when the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

Early indications show that abortion is behind increased enthusiasm among Democratic voters. But Republicans are hoping high prices at the gas pump and grocery stores and rising crime in cities across America will be a decisive issue for voters in November.

“If you can find what you need at the store, it costs more — a lot more,” McCarthy said. “The historic spending binge by Joe Biden and his Democrat Congress has brought the greatest inflation crisis to this nation in generations.”

This story will be updated.