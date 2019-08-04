Mayor: Dayton shooter wore body armor

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, OH (Associated Press) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the gunman in a mass shooting that killed nine people in Ohio was wearing body armor and had extra magazines.

She says Dayton police officers patrolling the area fired on the shooter within a minute, killing him. She said “hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today” if police hadn’t acted quickly.

The mayor said at a press conference Sunday morning that 26 people have been injured and are at local hospitals.

Officials say it’s too early to provide details on the suspect’s identity.

Whaley commended the “girt and resiliency of this community,” saying Dayton has been through a lot this year.

President Trump tweeted praise of law enforcement and said that “information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton.”

In a second tweet , he wrote, “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”

White House officials said Trump, who is spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club, would be updated on both shootings throughout the day.