Mass. law makes encouraging suicide a crime

BOSTON (CNN) — Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a law that would specifically ban coercing someone to commit suicide.

“Conrad’s Law” is named after a teen who took his own life after being coerced into doing so by his girlfriend.

Preventing suicidal coercion is the goal of “Conrad’s Law.”

It was announced Wednesday morning inside the State house.

The bill’s named after Conrad Roy, who died by suicide in 2014.

His mom was on hand to introduce the legislation that would specifically punish people for intentionally encouraging someone to take their own life, if they know that person’s experiencing suicidal thoughts.

This is after Michelle Carter, Conrad’s girlfriend, was convicted of manslaughter as a result of his death.

Conrad’s mother, Lynn, says she isn’t looking for justice for her son through this bill, but hoping to protect other families.

“It has nothing to do right now with what has happened,” Lynn Roy said. “It’s something that I want in the future to honor him and to prevent this from ever happening. I don’t think anyone understands the difficulty this has on my family.”

“Manslaughter charge is not the right piece and that’s why we are introducing an act relative to preventing suicide, we need to make sure that everyone in our community knows you can not coerce someone into committing suicide,” said Natalie Higgins, (D) Massachusetts State Representative.

The bill has already been filed. Next, it will go through both the House and the Senate Judiciary Committees.