Marine who served in Afghanistan pushed in front of train

CHICAGO (WGN) — Family members say a Marine who served two tours in Afghanistan was killed in a Chicago subway tunnel Tuesday after he was pushed onto the tracks and struck by a Red Line train.

Al Balde and his daughter came to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office Wednesday to identify the body of 27-year-old Mamadou Balde, who was killed Tuesday.

While he says Mamadou was the smartest of his four boys, Al Balde said he sadly feared his son would die a horrible death.

“I kind of knew also he was going to end up this way,” Al Balde said.

Al Balde gets choked up with emotions as he talks about how his son met his end, saying he was thrown into the path of a moving train at the Jackson stop downtown “while he was walking away” from a group of men Tuesday.

Mamadou died of multiple injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Interim police Superintendent Charlie Beck called it a particularly brutal murder Wednesday, saying there is video of the incident from CTA surveillance cameras but he didn’t want to release any details.

“We have some very strong leads on that murder, I expect that we will solve it,” Beck said.

Al Balde calls that good news, but says he can’t help but struggle with encouraging his son to join the military, saying he came back with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after his second tour in 2015.

“He came out with full respect, I really appreciate all that… but at the end the care for him was not there, that I can tell you,” Al Balde said.

Police have not made any arrests but Beck said his detectives are close.

