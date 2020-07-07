Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) – The U.S. Marine Corps says it is investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California. The Corps says in a tweet that military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and cordoned off the area. The Marine Corps says it cannot confirm whether a suspect is in custody. A spokeswoman says t he San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was not requested to assist with the incident. The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

