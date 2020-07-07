Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

The heat is on. And for most of America it’ll stay on through the rest of the month and maybe longer, meteorologists say.

Widespread and prolonged extreme heat is baking the contiguous United States and meteorologists see no relief in sight, except for a brief time in a corner of the Pacific Northwest. Next week is likely to be worse than this week. And the entire Lower 48 states and Alaska are likely to be warmer than normal for the last two weeks of July, traditionally the hottest time of year, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.