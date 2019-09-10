Man’s mugshot grabs attention of ‘Breaking Bad’ fans

GALESBURG, Ill. (WIAT) — Heads are turning for “Breaking Bad” fans after the Galesburg, Illinois Police Department shared the mugshot of a man wanted for violating probation due to possession of meth.

According to fans, the man, Todd W. Barrick Jr., age 50 appears to favor “Breaking Bad” character Walter White.

The Facebook post was published by police on September 3 and has since received popularity online with over 100 shares.

It is not confirmed whether Barrick has been found and taken into custody by police.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Barrick, they can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

You can view the original Facebook post below: