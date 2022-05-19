COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a person who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night has been recovered.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the male victim was found Thursday morning at the boat ramp behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Bryan has identified the victim as 44-year-old Scott Fuller, Jr.

Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull said the body was recovered at 8:45 a.m. on May 19, 2022.

Shull spoke to News 3 on what led to the discovery of the body.

“We had a gentleman that was fishing by the Powerhouse Rapids and he discovered the body. Since then, our dive team came in with the boat, removed the body from the water, right over here at this location behind the Trade Center. And at 9:40, the coroner made a pronouncement that the person was dead at 9:40.”

Bryan said the body will be taken to the county morgue, and the GBI will be called in rule on an official cause of death.