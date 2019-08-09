Man with rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition arrested at Missouri Walmart

(CNN Newsource) – A man armed with a rifle and over one hundred rounds of ammunition was arrested at a Missouri Walmart Thursday.

The Springfield Police Department says they responded to a call of an active shooter at the Walmart Thursday evening.

Police stated that a young white male, appearing to be in his twenties, was walking around the Walmart in body armor and military fatigues. Police say the man had tactical weapons.

There were no shots fired, and no one was injured. Police observed many shoppers hiding outside the Walmart and at nearby businesses when they arrived. An off-duty firefighter who was at the Walmart helped detain the man.

Investigators will review both the Walmart security footage and the 20-year-old’s social media profiles. Lucas says there may have been a Facebook live posted by the man.