Man who killed gunman during Texas church shooting to receive Governor’s Medal of Courage

AUSTIN, Texas (WIAT) — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give the state’s highest civilian award to a man who stopped a church shooting.
On Friday, Abbott announced on Twitter that he would give the Governor’s Medal of Courage to Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor who shot and killed a man who opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement on Dec. 29.
Although the attacker, 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnun, killed two parishioners during the shooting, Wilson’s actions ultimately saved the lives of 240 other people in the congregation.
“The only clear shot I had was his head because I still had people in the pews that were not all the way down as low as they could. That was my one shot,” Wilson told the Associated Press on Dec. 31.
“On Monday I will present the Governor’s Medal of Courage to man who stopped a gunman in a deadly shooting at a church in North Texas,” Abbott wrote in the tweet. “It is the highest award given to civilians by the Governor.”
According to Abbott’s office, the honor is given to those who display “great acts of heroism” by “risking their own safety to save another’s life.”
On Jan. 3, Abbott met Wilson, later calling him “a true Texas hero.”
