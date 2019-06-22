Man says surgeons left huge wire in his body

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — A Nevada man has found out a doctor left a huge piece of wire in his body.

German Ortiz’s story starts a decade and a half ago… in 2005. He went in for an angiogram and angioplasty.

To do that, the doctor threads a thin metal wire up through the body to the heart.

That part is normal. The doctors stitched him back up and Ortiz went on his way. Everything seemed fine.

In 2015, he went to a different doctor for a chest x-ray.The doctor pulled him aside.

“At first, you didn’t really believe it, and then when you realize that the doctor was being serious, that she was really telling you that hey, you really do have a metallic wire inside of your heart and you need to talk to your doctor,” Ortiz said.

That doctor: Mark Taylor at the Heart Center of Nevada. More medical complications followed — the bills piled up….so Ortiz and his wife took him to court.

“I wasn’t seeking money, I was seeking justice,” Ortiz said.

That was three years ago. Just last year, they removed 81 and a half centimeters of wire.

The wire is coming apart inside him. There’s still more than two feet left that’s too dangerous to take out.

Ortiz is an Air Force veteran and a church missionary. He and his wife said one wire is holding him back.

“You freak out…like, what! I’ve got a wire in my heart,” Ortiz said.

