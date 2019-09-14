Man says daughter was stabbed by long sharp pin after biting into pastry from grocery store

(WXYZ) — A father wants answers after his daughter bit into an apple strudel pastry they bought at Kroger and was stabbed by a long sharp pin.

Richardo Ruel reached out to Kroger and told them what happened. The grocery store chain said they will be investigating the incident and determining how and why this happened.

“She took a pastry out of her mouth and I looked down and there was a needle there,” said Ricardo Ruel.

Ruel said his daughter bit into the pastry and was stabbed by a long pin.

“I was kind of freaked out initially like how did that get in there you know, was there anything else in there or any other ones,” he said.

Kroger told Ruel that the pastry is made by a different company.

“The process that was explained to me is that they come in frozen and the bakery department, the bakers, they take everything out, they put them in trays. They bake them there at Kroger at the bakery. They package them and then put the stickers on them, the labels,” said Ruel.

WXYZ reached out to Kroger for a comment. They sent the following statement:

“We are currently investigating and have been in contact with the consumer. We take matters like this very seriously as safety is one of our core values for both customers and associates.” KROGER

Ruel told reporters at WXYZ that if his daughter would have swallowed it, this could be a lot worse. The girl is now undergoing testing to make sure everything is OK.

“If they find that someone maliciously did that with ill will yeah by all means prosecute to the full intent,” Ruel said.