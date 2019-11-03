Man recovering after having acid thrown on him during traffic dispute

by: CNN Newsource

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (CNN) — A Wisconsin man is recovering after someone threw acid on him.

It happened Friday night outside a restaurant in Milwaukee.

The 42-year-old man said he was getting out of his car when a man approached him, telling him he was parked too close to a traffic light.

He moved his vehicle, but the man kept saying things and the two got into an argument.

That’s when the man walked up to the victim, Mahud V., with something in his hand, and threw battery acid on him.

“I walk across the street,” Mahud V. said. “He was standing at the corner. He started talking. ‘You come to invade my country. You don’t respect my laws.’”

Mahud V. has second-degree burns from the acid

Police are looking for the suspect.

