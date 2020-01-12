Man pulls 3 to safety after car crashes into pond

BELLEVUE, Neb. (CNN) — A man in Nebraska says he was just at the right place at the right time when a car lost control and ended up in an icy pond with three men trapped inside.

Terry Ingram was out in Bellevue Saturday afternoon taking photos of eagles when a white car flew past him.

Deputies say three men were heading north on Harlan Lewis Road when they lost control crossing the railroad tracks.

“They hit the fire hydrant and I don’t think they even touched the ground, cause they were already airborne,” Ingram said.

The car then burst through frozen water in a pond.

“I panicked when I heard the guy’s voice, ‘Get me out, it’s filling full of water,’” Ingram said.

Immediately, Ingram knew the men had to be helped.

“So, I got out of the car, called 911, I looked down, and they were turned upside down,” Ingram said.

He ran quickly into the ice-cold water, hearing a man’s screams for help.

“Once I pulled the door open, the water started going in. and he was coming out, and just seeing those bodies there, I thought they were gone,” Ingram said.

He alone rescued the three men. Two of them were taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries. Later in the day, Ingram saw a post in a community Facebook page from one of the men’s mothers.

“She said, ‘To the gentleman that saved my son, thank you.’ And I’m like, OK, thank you,” Ingram said.

Now, Ingram will look back at the pictures taken that day and be thankful the timing was just right.

“God puts people at places for a reason. I think he told me ‘My camera’s dead, go up there and wait. And just sit,” Ingram said.

