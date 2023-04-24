NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man died after New Orleans Police say he fell from the second floor of the Plaza Tower, the city’s first skyscraper that has since been abandoned.
The NOPD says the man, who was unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene, located in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue. Details regarding when the victim was found were unavailable.
The night before, a fire broke out at the building, forcing several homeless people to evacuate. When police searched the building afterward, no one was inside.
Built in the 1960s, the Plaza Tower has been blighted for twenty years.
Latest Stories
- Mobile Police investigate after man kicks down ex-girlfriend’s door, strangles her and takes child
- Mobile Police investigate 2 weekend armed robberies at gas stations
- 2 arrested for skimming 700 cards in Santa Rosa County: Deputies
- Justice Department proposes $2M settlement in sexual harassment suit involving Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Man plummets to death from Plaza Tower, hours after crews battle fire at abandoned skyscraper