Man on way to last chemotherapy treatment wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

PINK HILL, N.C. — A man who was on his way to his final chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer won the lottery.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Ronnie Foster, of Pink Hill, North Carolina, won $200,000 in the Win It All game.

“I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo. Winning this made it my lucky day,” Foster said.

Foster purchased a couple scratch-off tickets. When he scratched the second ticket, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I saw all those zeroes and I froze. I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it.”

Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker, said he will spend some of his winnings on medical bills and save the rest.

